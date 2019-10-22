To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line. We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Family movie night features “Toy Story 4” at 6 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Free popcorn.
Nature Series Presents: Snapshot Wisconsin at 7 p.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Naturalist Jim Killian gives overview of DNR’s Snapshot Wisconsin, highlighting unique and humorous photos from Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.
Friday, Oct. 25
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Autumn Art for ages 5 to 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for details.
Autumn Festival from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. Ribs, music, vendors, raffles, pie auction and Spooky City.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Monday, Oct. 28
Beer Barons On Geneva Lake at 1:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Meet the six beer barons of Geneva Lake and four major brewers in Milwaukee, plus learn about ale and lager beers and brewing in the 19th century. Visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299 for details.
Friday, Nov. 1
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.