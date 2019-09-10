To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Lake Geneva Christian Women’s Connection hosts a fall style show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Lunch: $20. Reservations required. Call (262) 245-6659 or (262) 607-6274 for details.
An adults-only Paint & Sip program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Wine or alternate beverage will be provided as participants paint a sunflower. Suggested donation of $10 to participate, space is limited. Call 275-5107 to register or for more details.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Lombardi” at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Swift Night Out begins at 5:30 p.m. at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Food trucks open at start of the free event, which is to raise awareness of Chimney Swifts — birds that gather every year in the museum’s tall chimney. Bird expert Craig Thompson leads a talk at 6:15 p.m. Bird expected to gather by the thousands at dusk.
The environmental impact of Foxconn is the focus of a public discussion from 7 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Kevin Muhls, of the Southeaster Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, will speak. Q&A to follow. Suggested donation to attend: $5.
Friday, Sept. 13
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Lombardi” at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Scarecrow Fest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Delavan. Free event features pumpkin decorating, face painting, hayrides, build-a-scarecrow activities and a petting zoo. Visit www.visitdelevan.com for more information.
“Written Off,” a film about a writer’s addiction to opioids, screens for free at 2 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Walk-ins welcome, registration encouraged. Visit tinyurl.com/genevawrittenoff to register.
The Maple Park Historic District Sunset Tour begins at 5 p.m.at Historic Steppingstone, in Lake Geneva. Tickets $15 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 to purchase tickets.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Free community meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chapel On The Hill, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn.
The Lake Geneva Film Club is screening the 1963 comedy “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” at 6:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Raffle, prizes, and guests can come dressed as their favorite character from the movie. Tickets $10, to be purchased 30 minutes prior to the screening, cash only. Proceeds benefit Never Say Never Playland project.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Comedy festival award-winner Derick Lengwenus performs stand-up in the next installment of the Bonkerz Comedy Series from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Farm-to-table dinner starts with social hour at 4:30 p.m. at Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, town of Walworth. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Five-course meal prepared by chef Tyler Sailsbery, of The Black Sheep, Whitewater. Event hosted by Pearce’s, Elkhorn FFA alumni and the Alice in Dairyland Planning Committee. Proceeds help the 2020 Alice in Dairyland finals. Wisconsin’s 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin will be on hand. To purchase tickets, visit Bit.ly/AliceF2T.