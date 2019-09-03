To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Thursday, Sept. 5
The Silver Screen Movie Club will host a free screening of the 2019 film “The Tomorrow Man” at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Movie shows at staggered times in three theaters, starting at 9:30 a.m. Free coffee and donuts. Visit silverscreenmovieclub.com for list of places to obtain free tickets.
Crafts with Loretta is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Origami box demonstration. Class open to those ages 18 and older. Supplies provided, registration required. Call (262) 249-5299 or email sswanson@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Totally 80s murder-mystery dinner is from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Dress in 1980s concert gear, eat a three-course dinner and solve a murder mystery. Visit theabbeyresort.com for details.
Monday, Sept. 9
Free presentation on internet safety and human trafficking starts at 6 p.m. at the Walworth Memorial Library, 525 Kenosha St., Walworth. Dawn Heath, of Join the Movement, will speak at the event.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Learn how to grow and use mushrooms from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Certified Master Gardener Mark Lyons will lead the discussion during the free program.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Lake Geneva Christian Women’s Connection hosts a fall style show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Lunch: $20. Reservations required. Call (262) 245-6659 or (262) 607-6274 for details.
An adults-only Paint & Sip program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Wine or alternate beverage will be provided as participants paint a sunflower. Suggested donation of $10 to participate, space is limited. Call 275-5107 to register or for more details.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Lombardi” at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Swift Night Out begins at 5:30 p.m. at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Food trucks open at start of the free event, which is to raise awareness of Chimney Swifts — birds that gather every year in the museum’s tall chimney. Bird expert Craig Thompson leads a talk at 6:15 p.m. Bird expected to gather by the thousands at dusk.
The environmental impact of Foxconn is the focus of a public discussion from 7 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Kevin Muhls, of the Southeaster Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, will speak. Q&A to follow. Suggested donation to attend: $5.
Friday, Sept. 13
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Lombardi” at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Scarecrow Fest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Delavan. Free event features pumpkin decorating, face painting, hayrides, build-a-scarecrow activities and a petting zoo. Visit www.visitdelevan.com for more information.
“Written Off,” a film about a writer’s addiction to opioids, screens for free at 2 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Walk-ins welcome, registration encouraged. Visit tinyurl.com/genevawrittenoff to register.
The Maple Park Historic District Sunset Tour begins at 5 p.m.at Historic Steppingstone, in Lake Geneva. Tickets $15 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 to purchase tickets.