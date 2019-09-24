To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Hiplet Ballerinas perform at 7:30 p.m. at UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets range from $26.25 to $38.25. Q&A session after performance. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium/2019-hiplet for details.
Friday, Sept. 27
Reception for Antique & Classic Boat Society’s Geneva Lakes Boat Show at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Guest speakers include former Chicago Bears player Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Cocktails 6 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $90 for adults, $25 for children. Register at genevalakesboatshow.com/Register.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Geneva Lakes Boat Show starts at 10 a.m. at the marina of The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Free admission. People’s Choice Award presented at 2 p.m. “Starting of the Engines” boat parade 4 p.m. Awards presentation begins with cash bar at 6 p.m. in Abbey Ballroom, dinner at 7:30 p.m. Register at genevalakesboatshow.com/Register for dinner. Cost $45, $20 for children.
Craft Brew Open Golf Outing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Two-player team Ryder cup-style golf tournament, with six breweries offering samples on the golf course. Lake Geneva Country Meats offering Bavarian-style food sampling. Cost $149 per two-player team. A portion of proceeds go to Open Arms Free Clinic. For more contact Tom Howe, (262) 725-9200, thowe@lakelawnresort.com.
Storywalk Through Kishwauketoe is from noon to 3 p.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Third annual Oktoberfest from noon to midnight at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Street fair with live music, vendor booths, annual stein holding competition, games, outdoor dining, polka, pop-up shops, pet parade and more. Free admission, donations to Richmond Food Pantry requested. Live music by Wise Jennings, Pidgin, Steve Meisner Polka Band, Wax Lips, Bruce Humphries & Rockabilly Rebels and Mixtape.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Geneva Lakes Boat Show starts at 10 a.m. at the marina of The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Free admission. People’s Choice Award presented at 2 p.m. Show ends 3 p.m.
The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Expect a large variety of items.
Discover Lake Geneva bridal showcase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Riviera docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Six yachts decorated by top wedding professionals, where guests can sample catering, cakes and champagne from premium vendors. Florists, photographers, musicians, bridal wear and more. Free registrations at cruiselakegeneva.com/bridal-showcase.
Third annual Oktoberfest is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Free admission, donations to Richmond Food Pantry requested. Blues brunch and open jam under the big tent hosted by the BratHaus and Eugene Houston and the Tone Chapel.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Get Crafty, a free adult fall craft program, is at 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Registration required. Call (262) 275-5107.
Friday, Oct. 4
“Angels Carried Them Away Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting with a cruise from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, across Geneva Lake to Black Point Estate & Gardens. Tickets $44 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Sordid & Scandalous Walking Tour from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
“Angels Carried Them Away Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting with a cruise from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, across Geneva Lake to Black Point Estate & Gardens. Tickets $44 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.