Wednesday, Sept. 18
Free community meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chapel On The Hill, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn.
The Lake Geneva Film Club is screening the 1963 comedy “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” at 6:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Raffle, prizes, and guests can come dressed as their favorite character from the movie. Tickets $10, to be purchased 30 minutes prior to the screening, cash only. Proceeds benefit Never Say Never Playland project.
Friday, Sept. 20
FALZ FEST Alzheimer’s Fundraiser 5 to 9 p.m. at 965 Wells St., Lake Geneva. Live music, kids games, bags tournament, food trucks, raffles and more. Sponsored by Primex family of companies and Lot of Love, Inc. Tickets $10, with children ages 12 and under free admission and free hot dog meal. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin. For more, contact Dana Erickson, (262) 249-2327, derickson@primexinc.com, or Jessica Sherman, (262) 949-2361, jsherman@primexinc.com.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Walworth County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s starts with registration at 8:30 a.m. at Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Ceremony 9:35 a.m. Walk begins at 10 a.m. Walkers required to register. For more, contact Taylor Ruffing, (414) 775-7583 or tjruffing@alz.org.
Comedy festival award-winner Derick Lengwenus performs stand-up in the next installment of the Bonkerz Comedy Series from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Sunday, Sept. 22
German Fest is from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. German style food, beers and wine, music, games and entertainment. Raffle drawing at 4:30 p.m. Grand prize: $10,000. Second prize $3,000, third $1,500. Raffle ticket $20 each, six for $100. Call (262) 248-2778 for more details.
Farm-to-table dinner starts with social hour at 4:30 p.m. at Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, town of Walworth. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Five-course meal prepared by chef Tyler Sailsbery, of The Black Sheep, Whitewater. Event hosted by Pearce’s, Elkhorn FFA alumni and the Alice in Dairyland Planning Committee. Proceeds help the 2020 Alice in Dairyland finals. Wisconsin’s 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin will be on hand. Live music by Gravity of Youth. To purchase tickets, visit Bit.ly/AliceF2T.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Hiplet Ballerinas perform at 7:30 p.m. at UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets range from $26.25 to $38.25. Q&A session after performance. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium/2019-hiplet for details.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Craft Brew Open Golf Outing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Two-player team Ryder cup-style golf tournament, with six breweries offering samples on the golf course. Lake Geneva Country Meats offering Bavarian-style food sampling. Cost $149 per two-player team. A portion of proceeds go to Open Arms Free Clinic. For more contact Tom Howe, (262) 725-9200, thowe@lakelawnresort.com.
Storywalk Through Kishwauketoe is from noon to 3 p.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Third annual Oktoberfest from noon to midnight at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Street fair with live music, vendor booths, annual stein holding competition, games, outdoor dining, polka, pop-up shops, pet parade and more. Free admission, donations to Richmond Food Pantry requested. Live music by Wise Jennings, Pidgin, Steve Meisner Polka Band, Wax Lips, Bruce Humphries & Rockabilly Rebels and Mixtape.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Expect a large variety of items.
Discover Lake Geneva bridal showcase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Riviera docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Six yachts decorated by top wedding professionals, where guests can sample catering, cakes and champagne from premium vendors. Florists, photographers, musicians, bridal wear and more. Free registrations at cruiselakegeneva.com/bridal-showcase.
Third annual Oktoberfest is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Free admission, donations to Richmond Food Pantry requested. Blues brunch and open jam under the big tent hosted by the BratHaus and Eugene Houston and the Tone Chapel.