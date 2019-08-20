The likely event of serving dinner to guests can rattle even the most decent amateur cooks, let alone those who only use their kitchens to reheat leftovers.
At some point in the moments leading up to a dinner party, it’s also inevitable to wonder how the pros would handle it.
For Nelly Buleje, the executive chef at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, cooking at home is one of the best feelings in the world.
Inspired by his world travels, Buleje has a Zen-like approach to preparing food.
“Cooking takes all of your senses to do,” he said. “The world disappears when I cook. It’s the only time I’m quiet, because I’m 100 percent zoned in. I’m listening, smelling, watching, feeling.”
Born in Chicago and raised in Lake Geneva, Buleje went on to hold executive positions in various kitchens around the country, winning Cleveland’s Iron Fork competition twice and taking first place in the Burger Battle at the Mid America Restaurant Expo.
He was bit by the culinary bug at the age of 13, while visiting his sister when she was studying at college in Madison.
Buleje’s sister took him to her job at a restaurant with a wood-burning pizza oven, and she let him cook and prep food all night.
Falling in love with the environment, Buleje was hooked.
Seventeen years ago, he landed his first culinary job cooking room service orders at Grand Geneva, located near Highway 50, Lake Geneva.
With chef Robert Fedorko as his mentor, Buleje also traveled from Peru to the Philippines, as well as up and Central America.
“My natural attraction to adventure takes me around the world, and I learned so much from culinary experts in their field, watching the purveyors grow and harvest their bounty and how those seasonal ingredients build a cultural identity,” said Buleje. “I take all that back and channel it into my kitchen.”
Being executive chef for a resort, Buleje delegates meal tasks, and he enjoys watching his vision come to life.
But at home, without the luxuries at work, he finds cooking to be relaxing.
“I can take more risks at home, or at a private event, knowing I still have to please a crowd,” he said. “Some of the best things I’ve made come from trying new things, and those dishes often make their way on my menus.”
Appetizers
Setting the stage for a dinner party meal are the appetizers, which can become the entire focus, said Buleje.
“They are like the opening band to any concert — if they fall flat, you’ll have to work twice as hard to impress them with the main course,” he said.
Buleje said to forget chips and dip.
He suggests multiple courses for a nice dinner party, as well as the following for appetizers:
Pork Sisig: A Filipino pork belly appetizer with soy sauce, vinegar, lemons and smashed garlic.
Fried Green Tomatoes: It surprises many that this is a Midwestern classic, said Buleje. He recommends serving it with pickled jalapeno pimento cheese.
Causa Bites: Mini Peruvian-layered mashed potato bites with avocado and either chicken, tuna or lobster salad in the middle, topped with peas, carrots and olives. Serve it chilled, and according to Buleje, it is great with rosé. For a fancier touch, replace the olives with caviar.
Buleje recommends starting a meal with lightly grilled and pickled vegetables.
“I prefer bread and butter-pickled vegetables,” he said. “They still have that zesty zip of pickling but with a sweet finish.”
To grill vegetables, cook on a quick high heat to achieve a char that delivers the natural earthy flavor of the vegetables while bringing out its natural sweetness.
“I love to pair vegetables with all types of homemade hummus, from turmeric-roasted carrot hummus to pickled beet hummus, and the best of all is that they are great friends of champagne or rosé — which we all know is how to start the party,” said Buleje.
Grilled whole fish is a party pleaser, he said.
Buleje suggests stuffing the fish full of citrus — lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruits, whatever the cook desires.
Then, add garlic, shallots and other preferred herbs.
No cilantro or mint, Buleje said.
“You only need to rub olive oil, salt and pepper to season the outside of the fish,” he said. “It’s light and sweet, goes great with just about everything and lends itself to whatever is in season.”
Buleje also loves pork belly, which he will often slow-roast.
Pork belly can be used in appetizers over a touch of polenta with a golden raisin puree and pistachio vinaigrette, he said.
It can be chopped up, cooked down and crisped on the outside with a soft center and stirred with garlic and shallots over any grilled vegetables.
Pork belly can also be cut into thick slabs and skewered as a side — there are millions of options with it, said Buleje.
How do you know the dinner party was successful?
Buleje said it’s the sound of laughter and the feeling of warmth in the room, when people are relaxed, being themselves, scraping the last bites off the plate with their fingers.
For more about Grand Geneva, visit www.grandgeneva.com or call (262) 248-8811.