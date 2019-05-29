ELKHORN — The 43rd annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast is Saturday, June 15, from 6 to noon.
A craft fair, exhibits, entertainment and other activities are scheduled to accompany the breakfast, which occurs at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St.
Deluxe scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, milk, juice, coffee and ice cream will be served from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a free ride to tour Sugar Creek Dairy.
Tickets are $7, advance donation, and $8 at the gate, with children 5 and under free.
Purchase tickets at Lake Geneva Country Meats, in Lake Geneva; Advia Credit Union and First National bank & Trust, in Williams Bay; First National Bank & Trust, McCullough’s Prescriptions & Gifts and Town Bank, in Walworth; and numerous places in Burlington, Delavan, Elkhorn, East Troy, Darien, Sharon and Whitewater.
The eight annual Coffee Cake Contest will take place during the breakfast, with judging at 8:30 a.m.
Entries must be prepared using at least two dairy products.
The coffee cake must be presented on a 6-inch paper plate, along with the recipe, to the contest booth at the breakfast.
Recipe should highlight the dairy products and include the name, address and phone number of the baker clearly printed on the back of a card.
First-place winner receives $25; second $15 and third $10.
New this year, children 5 to 18 and adults can enter.
For more information, call the bureau at (262) 723-2613.