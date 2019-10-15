Dinner, magic, auctions and more is planned for the fifth annual Keefe Kares celebration Friday, Nov. 1, at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Keefe Kares is a 501©(3) foundation that has distributed more than $75,000 to 28 local charities in 2018.
Proceeds from the Nov. 1 event will support 33 local organizations in Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
“Our goal with the celebration is to raise funds for local organizations and drive awareness to the invaluable work they provide our community,” said Tom Keefe, president/CEO of Keefe. “We are looking forward to hosting the event at Hawk’s View and continuing to grow the fundraiser and the level of support.”
Money raised by Keefe Kares comes from several sources.
Nearly 70 percent of the donations come from individual agents and staff at Keefe Real Estate, many of whom have contributions auto-deducted from every commission or paycheck throughout the year. Their financial contributions are further matched by Keefe Real Estate itself.
An annual tradition at the celebration is to spotlight one organization supported by the foundation.
This year, the board will honor the Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES) organization for the essential services they provide our local community.
SMILES is a 501©(3) organization that offers individuals with special needs the joy of participating in an equine assisted program.
Through a powerful partnership with horses, individuals improve their skills and attain therapeutic goals, moving them even closer to their maximum potential of capability and self-sufficiency.
In 2018, rolling-grant gifts were made by the Keefe Kares board to the following 501©(3) organizations of service excellence: Association for Prevention of Family Violence, Aquanuts Adaptive Ski Program, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry, Delavan Food Pantry, Elkhorn Food Pantry, Geneva Lake Conservancy, Kisses from Keegan & Friends Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Lake Geneva Food Pantry, Love Inc., Open Arms Free Clinic, Sharing Center, Side by Side, SMILES, Special Olympics, Spirit of Hope Homeless Shelter, St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry, Transitional Living Center, Tree House, Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry, Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter, United Way, VIP Services, Walworth County Food Pantry, Walworth County Literacy Council and the Water Safety Patrol.
This year’s fall celebration is sponsored by community partners Sottrel Hotel Group, Diamond Residential Mortgage, Ulla & Bertil Brunk Foundation, Wells Fargo Private Bank, Creekside Landscape Development, First Business Bank, Southeastern Title, LLC, INmortgage, Draper and Kraemer, Omega Homes, The Design Coach, First Midwest Bank, First National Bank and Trust, Egert Law, S.C., Meridian Direct, Trinity Retirement Solutions LLC, B&J Tree & Landscape, Aurora Health Care, Blackhawk Bank, Associated Bank, Johnson Financial Group, Lakes Area Home Inspections, Mercyhealth, Advia Credit Union, Town Bank, Market Street, Stebnitz Builders, Flitcroft Septic Service, Whiteglove Home Inspection, First Citizens State Bank, Castle Maintenance, LLC, Home State Bank, Hummel Construction, Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, CliftonLarsenAllen LLP, and Gage Marine.
The Nov. 1 event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $30 each and includes a fish and chicken dinner buffet, two drink tickets, a magic act by Tristan Crist, live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a live auction.
Purchase tickets online at bidpal.net/keefekarescelebration.
For more information, contact Katrina Lubinski at 262-348-3215 or katrinal@keeferealestate.com.