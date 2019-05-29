There’s much more to Restaurant Week than going out to eat.
From June 1 to 9, experience breakfast, lunch and dinner at special prices, then choose which area charity receives a $5,000 donation.
In partnership with 23 area dining establishments, Visit Lake Geneva’s nine-day event highlights local chefs and charities.
“This gives locals and visitors alike a chance to go out and try a restaurant that they may have never tried before,” said Shawni Mutter, events manager for Visit Lake Geneva.
Kayla Brellenthin, of Hawk’s View Golf Course, said about 75 percent of the customers who come in during Restaurant Week are new, people who do not realize the course has a full-service bar and grill.
“It is a great way to get the names of local restaurants out to a vast majority of people, and it’s great to get that repeat customer after their visit during Restaurant Week,” she said.
New during this year’s Restaurant Week is Maker’s Fest, which is Saturday, June 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Local food producers will provide samples to taste during the event, which also features demos of food preparation and production techniques.
Simple Bakery & Market, Lake Geneva Country Meats, The Farmstead and Hill Valley Dairy LLC are some of the participating makers.
As for Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a “prix fixe” menu, a multi-course meal for a fixed price — beverages, tax and tip not included.
Menus will be available at $8 for a two-course meal breakfast, $10 for a two-course meal lunch and $25 to $35 for a three-course dinner.
Most menu prices are per person, but some are two-for-one.
When customers receive their bill, they should also receive a ballot to vote on which of five area charities should receive a $5,000 donation from Lake Geneva Country Meats.
Past winners include Agape House for Girls, Lakeland Animal Shelter and Kisses From Keegan & Friends.
On this year’s ballot are Lake Geneva Food Pantry, MyTeam Triumph, Alzheimer’s Association, Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association/Holiday Home Camp and New Beginnings APFV.
“There are so many wonderful people that do amazing things for our community and it is exciting that we get to help recognize them for that,” said Mutter.
For more information on Restaurant Week, visit www.visitlakegeneva.com/restaurant-week/.