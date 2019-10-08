ELKHORN — Chris Clapper hopes the weather is on her side Saturday, Oct. 19, for the 14th annual Oktoberfest.
The executive director of the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce said Mother Nature wasn’t too kind last year, as the downtown festival had to end earlier than scheduled due to strong winds.
Although they were setting up in the sun, rain and snow also dampened the proceedings.
“We had all four seasons in one day,” said Clapper.
But it will take more than weather to stop the long-running event, which has become a draw because of the wide diversity of activities in this something-for-everyone affair.
The Elkhorn chamber started the event to draw locals and tourists downtown, and it has since grown immensely, said Clapper, attracting out-of-towners as well as locals.
Between 3,000 and 5,000 are expected to attend this year’s event.
For Oct. 19, Oktoberfest organizers managed to put even more entertainment into a traditionally jam-packed event schedule.
Over 100 crafters and vendors, a car show, 5K run/2-mile walk, chili cook-off, beer and wine tent, live music and entertainment are some of what’s in store for the event.
Oktoberfest is primarily set up along the 10 block of Wisconsin Street and Veterans and Pocket parks.
Activities begin at different times throughout Oct. 19, with the event expected to conclude at 5 p.m.
According to Clapper, the big change this year is they added more live music, at the request of event guests.
Performances at the entertainment stage are scheduled to start at 9 a.m., with acts throughout the day.
Dreams Studio, the Walworth County Cloggers and Toe to Toe Ballet will perform, and there will be music by the Amazing Farm Boys in the morning, followed by The Spectaculars.
The Elkhorn Oktoberfest 5K Run & 2 Mile Walk is an all-levels competition that starts and ends at the Oktoberfest event site.
The race leads through downtown Elkhorn and the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Enhanced beer and wine tasting starts at 11 a.m. at Pocket Park.
At the government center, off Court Street, is the car show.
About 100 cars are expected to be on display at the show, which has no entry fee but participants are encouraged to bring five nonperishable food items or a $5 donation to help the Elkhorn Food Pantry.
The chili cook-off is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Government Center, across from Los Tres Hermanos.
For $5, guests can taste all the entries.
Winners of the people’s choice contest are expected to be announced around 2 p.m.
First place is $200, $100 for second and $50 for third.
Clapper has been involved with Oktoberfest since it began, first as a volunteer, then for the last 10 years as a Chamber member.
It is an undertaking which she estimates involves, in total, around 100 volunteers from various groups and organizations.
The effort is worth it for her because it brings people to her community, a picturesque city just eight miles from Lake Geneva that she believes has much to offer.
But the most important thing for Clapper with Oktoberfest is seeing the smiles on people’s faces.
“It kind of completes the whole circle for me,” said Clapper.
For more information on Oktoberfest, visit elkhornchamber.com/pages/Oktoberfest.