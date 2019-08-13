To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Peanuts” comic strip, Emagine Entertainment’s theaters will be showing the 1969 film “A Boy Named Charlie Brown” later this month.
Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, Lake Geneva, is among the nine Emagine theaters in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan that will screen the movie Aug. 18, 21 and 24.
The Academy Award-nominated animated film was the first with characters from “Peanuts.”
Written by Charles M. Schulz, who also created the comic, the movie shows Charlie Brown being challenged by the girls in his class to volunteer for the spelling bee.
This propels him and his pals Linus and Snoopy into an adventure in New York City.
“A Boy Named Charlie Brown” will play Sunday, Aug. 18, at noon; Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 24, at noon.
For more information, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.