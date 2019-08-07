'Evita' auditions Aug. 25, 26

ELKHORN — Auditions for “Evita,” the next production by the Lakeland Players, are Sunday and Monday, Aug. 25 and 26.
On Aug. 25, the audition starts at 2 p.m., and on Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
Auditions are at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
The Players are seeking men and women ages 16 and older, as well as a few children ages 10 to 12 to feature in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which will be directed by Don Fresen.
Those who audition should be prepared to sing no more than 32 bars of a song and provide sheet music, as an accompanist will be present.
A capella singing is prohibited. Dance-appropriate footwear should be worn.
“Evita” is scheduled for Oct. 11 to 13, and 18 to 20.
For more information, call (262) 206-7923.