'Evita' auditions Aug. 25, 26

Lakeland Players cast

The cast for the Lakeland Players’ last musical, “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin,’” featured (standing) Kelly Clemens, Jessie Pohlman, Sue Greben, Kim Casey and Sara Jacobs; and (seated) Holly Keiser and Tina Johnson. The Players are hosting auditions for “Evita” Aug. 25 and 26.

ELKHORN — Auditions for “Evita,” the next production by the Lakeland Players, are Sunday and Monday, Aug. 25 and 26.

On Aug. 25, the audition starts at 2 p.m., and on Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.

Auditions are at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

The Players are seeking men and women ages 16 and older, as well as a few children ages 10 to 12 to feature in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which will be directed by Don Fresen.

Those who audition should be prepared to sing no more than 32 bars of a song and provide sheet music, as an accompanist will be present.

A capella singing is prohibited. Dance-appropriate footwear should be worn.

“Evita” is scheduled for Oct. 11 to 13, and 18 to 20.

For more information, call (262) 206-7923.

