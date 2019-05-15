“We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing” – George Bernard Shaw
With enough laughs and tugs on the heartstrings to be a success, the Netflix original film “Wine Country” marks the directorial debut from “Saturday Night Live” and “Parks & Recreation” alum Amy Poehler.
Poehler also stars in the film, along with other “SNL” performers from years past, including Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph.
The plot of “Wine Country” is not unfamiliar. Rebecca (Dratch) is turning 50. To celebrate, Abby (Poehler) decides to reunite their old gang of friends for a blowout weekend in Napa Valley. The women all became friends when they were younger, working at a pizza restaurant in Chicago, when the world was their oyster and there was much less in life to worry about.
Much like a high school reunion, the invisible measuring stick comes out, and who’s succeeding, who’s happy, who decided certain people weren’t important enough to stay in touch with become crucial questions.
Although they stayed friends over the years, the bonds between each member of the group are not as strong as they once were.
Eventually, the fun weekend tailspins into to arguments, then apologies. There are some funny moments in which the middle-aged women show derision and jealousy toward the younger generation.
“Wine Country” knows who it’s speaking to and wastes little time getting down to business. Beyond the set-up, the script is well-written by Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowsk, who both have acting roles in the film, as well.
A wonderful reunion of some of the funniest women in comedy over the last 25 years, “Wine Country” hits with enough jokes and updates a familiar message that should resonate with its intended target audience. It’s important to take time, to stay connected with past friends, and “Wine Country” serves us a funny, relatable reminder of this.
3/5 stars