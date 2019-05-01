EKLHORN — In honor of its 50th anniversary of local and international service, the Rotary Club of Elkhorn is spearheading a multi-cuisine food truck festival at the annual Elkhorn Spring Extravaganza downtown on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Rotary is co-hosting the free event with the Elkhorn Economic Development Alliance (EEDA), which launched the first Spring Extravaganza — formerly called Maxwell Days Sidewalk Sale — in 2015.
The festival of specialty food trucks will offer up many unique and delicious foods and flavors throughout the day.
Cuisine includes gourmet pink tacos filled with shrimp, avocado, chicken or barbacoa; New-Zealand inspired meat pies and espresso drinks; meat and vegetarian kabobs; arepas of beef, pork, plantain and black beans; Cuban sandwiches, gourmet grilled cheeses, wood-fire pizzas, burgers, cheese curds; puddings, ice creams, Kettle Korn, milkshakes and sugar cane lemonade.
This year’s expanded day-long Extravaganza will also take place in downtown Elkhorn.
Musical entertainment, bounce castles, face painting, balloon art, fire trucks, crystal mining, EASD Parent Connections kids’ activities and vendors of local products and services will be centered on and around the Courthouse Square.
Additionally, LakeTown Hound mobile grooming will be offering $5 nail trims, with proceeds going to Lakeland Animal Shelter.
Other special happenings and day-of deals will be offered via participating retailers and establishments all around the downtown area.
The free-admission event will be hosted by Rotary Club and EEDA volunteers.
Entertainment for the event includes Glen Davis & Jim Schoberg, Jenny Hundt,
the Walworth County Cloggers, Toe to Toe Ballet, the Flying Dragons, the Elkhorn High School Jazz Ensemble and Lakeland Players will open its stage for mini-performances.
There will also be a Musician’s Street Corner with Julius Bindrim.
“This is not a benefit event, but a true party for everyone who loves Elkhorn! Our Rotary Club wanted to celebrate its big birthday by giving back in some way,“ said Katherine Gaulke, Elkhorn Rotary member and Food Truck Festival chairwoman.
The event is supported by Rotary and the EEDA as well as other community sponsors, including Mercy Health, Kunes Country, Thelen Total Construction, and Fontana Family Dentistry.
The Rotary’s 50th anniversary party will kick off at 10 a.m. with a ceremonial cake cutting, with local notables and state dignitaries, including Sen. Steve Nass, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, and Mayor Howie Reynolds in attendance and offering birthday wishes.
Nass will unveil a state proclamation honoring the Elkhorn Rotary Club’s 50 years of service.
Lakeland Bakery will honor the Rotary with a special birthday cake, to be cut and distributed to attendees while a small group of Elkhorn High School Choir members serenade.
For more information, visit www.elkhornrotary.org/events or call (262) 949-2971.