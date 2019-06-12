WHITEWATER — Photographers of all ages and skill levels can enter the 10th annual Fran Achen Photography Competition before Thursday, June 20.
Remembered most for his photo collection chronicling the history of Whitewater, Achen served during World War II before pursuing his interest in photography. He died in 2004.
Anyone can submit their photographers to the competion, which has three divisions — youth/teen, for ages 18 and under; amateur, for ages 19 and up; and accomplished, open to any age.
Judges will name first- through third-place prize winners, plus a best of show award.
The awards presentation is Sunday, July 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. Presentation guests will also vote on a viewer’s choice award.
Each prize has a cash award. Entry form deadline is June 20, but photos must be dropped off Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.
Photo pick-up is Sunday, July 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2019 for more information, including competition rules.