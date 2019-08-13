Free exercise sessions three days a week begin Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Linda Moritz, of GracefulAction LLC, is hosting the 45-minute sessions, which will be offered every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the park, starting at 10 a.m.
A health and fitness professional, Moritz has received 20 national certifications, performed in DVDs, on TV and radio and worked at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa since 1994.
Although the sessions are free, donations will be accepted.
The last session will be Thursday, Oct. 31.