TOWN OF LINN — Chapel On The Hill is hosting free community meals on the third Wednesday of each month, starting Sept. 18.
The meals will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel’s parish hall, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn.
There will be a total of three free community meals.
The next meals are scheduled for Oct. 16 and Nov. 20.
Chapel On The Hill is located four miles west of Lake Geneva, off Highway 50.
For more information, call the Chapel office at (262) 245-9122 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Details are also on the website www.ChapelontheHill.net or available by emailing chapelonthehill1@gmail.com.