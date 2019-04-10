Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Inc. is hosting its Annual High School Art Show at their Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. Area high schools including Badger, Big Foot, Delavan/Darien, East Troy, Elkhorn and Williams Bay were each invited to submit 10 pieces of artwork from their students.
The public is invited to view the art showing and see the creative works of our local young artists.
This special show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14.
The public is also invited to an Open House and Reception with light refreshments on Friday April 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The show will be judged and awards, including monetary awards, will be announced and presented at the Open House, starting at 7 p.m.
The awards include the Neal and Dotsy Heffernan Best of Show, the Louis Mergener Memorial Award for Outstanding Work, the Martin Smith Award for Creative Work, the GLAF Award for Young Emerging Artist, and five GLAF Awards of Recognition.
The artwork will be judged by artist Mary Beth Bellon, a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Bellon worked as an animator at StarToons (subcontractor of Warner Brothers), and has continued her studies with classes and workshops at the Palette and Chisel Academy in Chicago.
In addition to working on her art, Bellon is part of the Fourth Friday art show team at Starline in Harvard Illinois.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is a not for profit organization dedicated to fostering awareness of the arts and encouraging individual artistic growth.