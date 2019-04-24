Award-winning artist Steve Puttrich will be featured at The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s monthly demonstration on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Gallery 223.
The demo will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public free of charge.
Puttrich is a combination of award-winning oil and watercolor artist and successful teacher with an ability to inspire confidence and help students build skills.
After spending 35 years as an artist, designer, illustrator and vice president of marketing for a world-wide engineering firm, he is now devoting full time to his fine-arts painting and teaching.
The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The gallery features members’ paintings, drawings, photos, jewelry, pottery, cards and much more.
Gallery 223 is open Thursday through Monday from 10 am to 5 pm. (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.)