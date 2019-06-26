Outdoor family-friendly games and entertainment fill the lakeside of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, kids can jump around on inflatables, have their face painted or their caricatures drawn at the resort’s Grand Picnic.
Grab hot dogs, hamburgers, bratwursts and BBQ pulled pork sandwiches with a fresh corn on the cob from Grand Grille and other food tents.
There will also be temporary tattoo and balloon artists, plus games.
Grand Geneva has once again partnered with Lake Geneva Food Pantry and is asking event participants to donate two non-perishable food items to help local community members in need.
Guests should refrain from bringing outside food or coolers to Grand Geneva.
Starting at dusk, the sky over Grand Geneva explodes for an Independence Day fireworks show.
Bring a blanket and enjoy the American Legion Post 24’s presentation of the 21 gun salute and singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” before the show.
Come early to enjoy an amazing dining experience with the best seats in the house. Reserve a table for the evening on Embers Terrace and enjoy courses of our top creations prepared by Executive Chef Nelly Buleje.
Call 262-249-4788 or visit grandgeneva.com for reservations and more information.