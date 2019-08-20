LAKE COMO — Chicago mobsters usually did not float, especially if they wore cement overshoes.
But those who want to float can do so on a pontoon boat and hear about mobsters during the "Gangsters on a Boat" tour of Lake Como.
Tom Laughlin, local historian and tour guide, is offering the chance to spend three hours immersed in the Depression era, when lawless men with tommy guns were making headlines.
Being close to Chicago, many of the Windy City gangsters came to the Geneva Lake area to unwind.
One of them, George “Bugs” Moran, made it a second home, spending much of his time at what is now the French Country Inn, on Como's south shore.
Laughlin said he was drawn to Moran's story because of the connection the gangster had with the local Hermansen family, which also was connected to French Country Inn.
In the 1920s and 30s, French Country Inn was known as the Lake Como Inn and the Watersedge Bed and Breakfast. The businesses were owned by the Hermansens.
The French Country Inn was originally the part of the Danish national exhibit during the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. The Hermansens bought the building and brought it Lake Como, Laughlin said.
Moran liked the Lake Como location, a lot.
“It was a vacation spot for Bugs Moran and his gang,” Laughlin said.
Hobart Hermansen became a good friend of Moran and his gang. Hermansen wasn’t in the same league as the big-time gangsters, but he was known as the “Slot Machine King of Walworth County,” Laughlin said.
The inn was turned into a headquarters for Moran and his gang when they were vacationing in the summer, or anytime the heat was on in Chicago.
Laughlin said that the property was used as a speakeasy and gambling house. It also housed a bootlegging operation in the garage.
Moran established a secure counting room in the Lake Como Inn, where he tallied his ill-gotten cash.
Laughlin relates the story of Moran and his local pal, Hobart Hermansen, during his tour.
The three-hour Gangsters on a Boat Tour starts with lunch at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
“It’s been really popular," said Scott Pohl, owner of Mars Resort. “We’ve been giving people a positive experience.”
Laughlin, who is dressed in gangster garb, leads the group to a 45-foot pontoon with canopy.
The boat is ocean-rated, which means it is very safe on Como, which Laughlin called a “living room kind of lake.”
Although the boat has a capacity of 50, Laughlin said he holds the number of tour guests to about 35 to give everyone elbow room at the resort and on the boat.
He said he takes the boat slowly over to the far side of Lake Como, and then over to the French Country Inn, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Stephanie Klett, director of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she finds the idea of a gangster tour exciting.
“What I think about it is, people on vacation want a great experience,” said Klett. “Gangster history is fast and it’s dangerous. It’s also recognized around the world.”
Klett said she encounters people from overseas who don’t know where Wisconsin is on a map.
She said she tells them Wisconsin is just north of Chicago, "and they say, ‘Oh, Al Capone.’”
Klett said she and her seven-member marketing staff will be taking the tour later this summer. Taking the tour will give the staff the information they need to write about the tour and promote it through VISIT, she said.
Klett said she met Laughlin during a chamber event, and he told her of his plan for Gangsters on a Boat.
She said she was intrigued by Laughlin's idea. “He’s giving people an experience they otherwise wouldn’t have," said Klett.
"Gangsters on a Boat" lasts three hours. Tickets are $55 each plus tax.
Laughlin isn’t just doing the "Gangsters on a Boat" tour.
He’s also offering a "Let’s Build an Airplane! With Flowers!" tour of the American Champion Aircraft plant in Burlington, followed by lunch at Ye Olde Hotel in Lyons.
The tour then heads to North Wind Perennial Farm, Burlington, which has a garden and flower shop in what was once a dairy barn.
"Let’s Build a Plane! With Flowers!" lasts 4-1/2 hours. Tickets are $59 each.
Laughlin also does a barn quilt tour through Walworth County, visiting the barns that bear the painted quilts made popular by the Pennsylvania Dutch farmers.
The barn quilt tour runs 6-1/2 hours. Tickets are $59 each.
For more information, go to Tommytoursonline.com.