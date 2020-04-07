Getting social with dance

The costs are nominal and are intended to draw people from all dance backgrounds.

“The group (Lake Geneva Swing) is geared toward beginners,” said Irocky, who relies on volunteers to teach new dances weekly. “We have a couple of people who have had knee or back problems. They watch. We really do our best to break down the basic steps to make it accessible to beginners. It’s a really welcoming atmosphere.”

English said the trick to good social dancing is learning how to lead and how to follow. The lead is the one who tells, without words, what the partner is to do. “There is a certain technique to use to get your partner to move, turn, or move with you.”

To follow is the ability to understand where your partner is leading you.

“If you come with a partner, you have to be willing to share your partner,” English added. “If you’re stuck with the same person all the time, you pick up their habits. It also grows the community.” No one is forced to switch, but switching, “helps you get better with leading and following skills. I want people to successfully lead and follow with anybody. My goal is to give good training and have a good time.”