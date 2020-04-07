Getting social with dance

Social dance enthusiasts Jennifer Irocky and English Swanson discovered few outlets for ballroom dancing in Walworth County, so the pair decided to offer some places to learn and to dance.
“I used to travel to Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago to dance,” said Irocky, a Lake Geneva resident.
Now, however, she has people coming from the big city to dance in Lake Geneva.
Irocky hosts Lake Geneva Swing, and dancers meet on Tuesday nights starting from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Swanson teaches Ballroom Dance through the Delavan/Darien Park and Recreation Department. The classes are hosted at the Darien Senior Center, 47 Park Str., Darien.
Joining the group at Horticultural Hall in November was Justina Szymczak. This was her first experience ballroom dancing.
“I’ve always wanted to dance, but I thought you needed a partner. I never had a partner,” said Szymczak, who lives in Lake Geneva. She also thought lessons were expensive and private. “The first time I went with a partner because of the fear of going alone. But I realized after that, it was a safe and accepting environment for people to come alone. Now I go by myself and absolutely love it.”
The groups are comprised of an almost equal amount of men and women. Irocky has seen about 35 people a week, and English has close to 20 dancers in her classes. Lake Geneva Swing charges $5, and the Delavan/Darien Park and Recreation Department sets the fees for Swanson’s classes.
The costs are nominal and are intended to draw people from all dance backgrounds.
“The group (Lake Geneva Swing) is geared toward beginners,” said Irocky, who relies on volunteers to teach new dances weekly. “We have a couple of people who have had knee or back problems. They watch. We really do our best to break down the basic steps to make it accessible to beginners. It’s a really welcoming atmosphere.”
English said the trick to good social dancing is learning how to lead and how to follow. The lead is the one who tells, without words, what the partner is to do. “There is a certain technique to use to get your partner to move, turn, or move with you.”
To follow is the ability to understand where your partner is leading you.
“If you come with a partner, you have to be willing to share your partner,” English added. “If you’re stuck with the same person all the time, you pick up their habits. It also grows the community.” No one is forced to switch, but switching, “helps you get better with leading and following skills. I want people to successfully lead and follow with anybody. My goal is to give good training and have a good time.”
Both venues offer East Coast Swing, an evolution from the early Jitterbug dance. Most people think of big band music when they think of East Coast Swing. “It’s the easiest one to pick up,” English said. “It’s addicting.” She also teaches West Coast Swing. Some differences between the two styles are the types of music used for the dances and the steps. The East Coast Swing moves in a circular pattern, and the West Coast Swing moves in a linear pattern.
Irocky is looking to host some type of large scale dance which would include a big band. English will be participating in this summer’s Delavan Phoenix Bandshell program, where she’ll offer an hour of dance lessons before a band performs. For more information, go to www.phoenixparkbandshell.com/.
With the Coronavirus outbreak, sessions have been postponed, but both women are optimistic they’ll soon be dancing. Swanson’s next session should begin Wednesday, April 22 and run through May 27.
Go to the Delavan Park and Rec website, https://ci.delavan.wi.us/departments/parks-recreation/, for the latest updates for classes.
Check the Horticultural Hall Facebook page for updates on the Lake Geneva Swing: https://www.facebook.com/HorticulturalHallLakeGeneva/?rf=106217019408664.
When they’re back in full swing, Szymczak encourages people to give social dancing a try.
“Please, please, please come. I want social dancing to spread more than a virus! It’s such a safe, accepting, wonderful environment that is also mentally and physically healthy for us. You learn a new skill, you’re socializing, and you’re exercising. There’s nothing unsafe about it. It’s a great organic activity to meet and unplug from our daily life that we need to get back to.”
