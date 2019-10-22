TOWN OF LYONS — Readers of Condé Nast Traveler selected Grand Geneva Resort & Spa as one of the top five resorts in the Midwest.
For the third consecutive year, Grand Geneva was picked as a top resort in the Midwest for the luxury and lifestyle magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the all-seasons premier resort is on 1,300 acres of woodlands near Lake Geneva.
The resort features a variety of lodging options , including 356 guestrooms and 29 luxury villas that offer spacious living areas, full kitchens and furnished outdoor seating areas.
The award-winning resort is known for its two championship golf courses in the summer and Mountain Top downhill ski hill in the winter, as well as its full-service WELL Spa & Salon and array of fine dining options.
Grand Geneva is one of three properties owned and/or managed by a division of the Marcus Corporation, of Milwaukee.
The Pfister Hotel, also in Milwaukee, was recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers as a top Midwest hotel, while The Garland, of North Hollywood, California, received recognition as a top hotel in Los Angeles.
The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website, www.cntraveler.com/rca and in the November issue.
For more about Grand Geneva, visit www.grandgeneva.com.