TOWN OF GENEVA — A new second-hand store is holding its grand opening Saturday, June 1.
New Chapter Resale of Lake Geneva, N3358 Highway H, is celebrating its arrival to the area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a donation drive for furniture, appliances and household goods.
Items donated to the store help a local charity.
Owned by Jeff Gustafson, the resale business donates a portion of its proceeds to New Beginnings APFV, which offers support services to those affected by domestic abuse and other crimes.
New Beginnings clients can also shop at New Chapter Resale for free.
“I want to help start a new chapter for the clients of New Beginnings and give them a boost in their new lives, free of violence,” said Gustafson. “They shouldn’t have to worry about finding home furnishings, decorations and dishes.”
Store hours at New Chapter are Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 5 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit New Chapter Resale of Lake Geneva’s Facebook page.