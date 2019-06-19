BLOOMFIELD — Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County will be breaking ground on a home at W850 Myrtle Road.
Upon receiving numerous applications, Habitat’s Family Selection Committee chose to build a home alongside local community member Sarah W. and her 8-year-old son, Daniel.
“When Daniel and I were informed that we were the selected family, my whole body was shaking,” Sarah said.
She also said hearing the news felt surreal.
“I cried tears of joy as I explained to Daniel that we not only would have a safe and stable home, but that we will also help build our home! Daniel was so excited,” said Sarah.
Sarah and Daniel will help with the build alongside their family, friends, local volunteers and Habitat Board Members.
Sarah said the home will give her and Daniel an opportunity to learn and grow on their own.
It will be the first place they are able to call their own home.
Over the years, Sarah and Daniel have gone through difficult times.
“Difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations,” Sarah said. “Do not ever give up. Work hard and you’ll be able to achieve anything you want. Those are words I have lived by to get me through tougher times.”
Habitat is looking for numerous volunteers to help with the build.
To kick off the build, Habitat is holding a ground-breaking ceremony on the project site Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m.
Trinity Church will officiate the ceremony, which is open to the public. For more information or to donate towards this year’s build please visit, www.habitatwalworth.org or call (262) 949-0542. For updates on other volunteer opportunities, follow “HabitatWalworthCounty” on Facebook and Instagram.
Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and stronger families. Habitat in Walworth County is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.