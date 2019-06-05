In May 1994, an old Lake Geneva resort was given new life.
Now, with its yearlong 25th birthday celebration already under way, Grand Geneva Resort and Spa shows no signs of age.
For its special birthday, Grand Geneva is conducting numerous deals and activities, most of them falling under the scope of a new club geared toward locals which offers deals on the 25th of each month.
A quarter of a century ago, the Marcus Corporation purchased an old resort and renovated it, creating a year-round destination that today offers golf courses, a ski hill, water park, fitness facilities, a spa, hotel and villa lodging, plus meeting and banquet facilities.
Located on 1,300 acres at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, the resort draw hundreds of thousands to the Lake Geneva area, according to Manager Steve Magnuson.
“You don’t have something like this in this part of the state,” he said.
Grand Geneva is the longest running resort at the property.
The Playboy Club, which was the first, lasted from May 1968 to December 1981.
Magnuson said when Marcus acquired the property, its plan was to create a “lifestyle resort,” an attraction for leisure-seeking travelers and those looking to hold conventions and business meetings.
It also sought to invest in the community, which he believes is the secret to its success.
“We really wanted to be a lifestyle resort that could be enjoyed by the locals,” said Magnuson.
Throughout its 25 years, Grand Geneva went through redesigns, upgrades and additions to the property, all in an effort to build on the resort’s appeal.
Today, Grand Geneva boasts two 18-hole golf courses — The Highland and The Brute — plus the Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark, Well Spa + Salon, and The Mountaintop at Grand Geneva.
Timber Ridge, a 50,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor water park with two giant heated water slides from a 35-foot tower, is one of the largest additions to Grand Geneva over the last quarter-century.
Magnuson said one of the early changes to the resort was a redesign of The Highlands, which had originally been done by pro golfing legend Jack Nicklaus and golf course designer Pete Dye.
Although the original Highlands had a great concept, Magnuson said it was a bit difficult for resort golfing.
“It was called the Briar Patch back then,” he said.
Another enhancement around the initial years of the resort was bringing in a spa and fitness facilities.
Grand Geneva also started with updates to its restaurants and bars, which now include Geneva ChopHouse, Ristorante Brissago, Grand Cafe and Links Bar and Grill.
And then there’s the next 25 years, said Magnuson, revealing that those running the resort are already looking at what they can add and enhance to keep the Grand Geneva experience always new.
“What you see today we’re just going to make better,” he said.
Specials
To experience the most of Grand Geneva’s birthday celebration, sign up for the 25th Birthday Locals Club.
Members can enjoy 25-cent draft beers, a throwback to the opening rate of $55 for rounds of golf, $25 off room nights and more.
There will also be numerous activities throughout the year, such as 90s trivia games, birthday discounts, scavenger hunts, and themed pool and ski parties.
Visit www.grandgeneva.com/about/grand-history/25th for more information.