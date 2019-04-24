The Haylofters Inc. is presenting “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and on May 5 & 12 at 2 p.m.
Performances will be held at the Malt House Theater 109 N. Main St. Burlington. Tickets are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4209517 or at The Coffee House on Chestnut and Pine streets.
For questions call 262-763-9873 or email hayloftertickets@gmail.com. The play is directed by Molly Button.
The play features Bridget and her grandmother who are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer, which quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her Nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?