TOWN OF LINN — Black Point Manor, a historic Geneva Lake estate with ties to both a Chicago alderman and a beer baron, is on the market for $9.75 million.
Built in 2002, the 10,800-square-foot home sits on five acres of lagoon, woods and gardens.
The land was once the site of a summer home for former Chicago Fourth Ward Alderman O.D. Wetherell.
Along with G.B. Shaw, Wetherell built mirror-image houses overlooking the Black Point Lagoon — Linn Haven and Hill View.
In 1903, the property was purchased by Wetherell’s neighbor, Conrad Seipp.
A Chicago beer baron best known as the builder of the Black Point Estate, which is now a museum run by the Wisconsin Historical Society, Seipp razed both houses and used the lagoon for the Seipp family steamers, and the land as green space in which his children could play.
Located at N1860 N. Black Point Road, town of Linn, Black Point Manor has five en suite bedrooms, including a master with a private bar and sitting room.
There are also 10 bathrooms, a curved staircase, nine fireplaces and an expansive walk-out lower level which leads to a lakeside pool and cabana.
The sale is being handled by Wendy Murphy, of d’aprile properties.
Visit www.blackpointmanor.com for more information.