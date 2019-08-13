Comedy veteran Gerry Grossman, a comedian and musician known as the "Human Jukebox," plays Saturday, Aug. 24, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Grossman earned his nickname decades ago, as he knows a vast number of rock and rolls from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
He takes requests and engages the audience in sing-a-longs and games of name that tune and finish the lyric.
Earlier this year, Grossman performed at the theater, leaving an impression on Marie Frederick, Geneva Theater event coordinator.
"I got goosebumps when Grossman stopped playing guitar and singing — mid-sentence — and the entire audience finished the song for him," she said. "We had about 190 people that night and it sounded like every one of them was singing!"
The PG-rated show begins at 8:30 p.m., with opener Shawn Shelnutt, a self-depreciating storyteller who served in the U.S. military.
Today, he tours the country with his stand-up and improvisational comedy acts.
Shelnutt has been on HBO, FOX and Comedy Central.
Tickets for the show are $10, available at the theater or on geneva4.com.
Concessions, beer and wine will be sold at the event.