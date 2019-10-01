Local jazz/pop group the Laura Bayliss Trio have a new album.
Recently, the trio released “Time and Space,” a compact disc of 10 songs recorded by veteran musicians intending to bring back a sophistication they see lacking in the current music scene.
“When you are presenting music in an honest way, playing your heart out and giving your audience 110 percent, you leave them wanting more. There is no greater reward,” said Laura Bayliss.
The pianist, vocalist is a veteran composer, arranger and performer who has played with various groups and played for the Radisson Seven Seas and Holland America cruise lines.
Her husband, Don Quackenbush, is the trio’s bassist, a jazz veteran of over 40 years.
Percussionist Henry LaMarca is an experienced studio session player who has been playing professionally since the age of 11 — in a jazz band with his mother, a vocalist, and father, who played the trumpet.
Lake Geneva resident David Tassé, of Bay Breeze Records, is the executive producer of “Time and Space.”
“Laura and Don took me on a journey the first time I heard them as a duo, performing in Lake Geneva. I was overtaken and told them they needed to record in my studio,” said Tassé.
He suggested adding LaMarca to the duo, making the group a trio.
“Then came the Big Bang — a pure, magical, 10-song, heartfelt CD album creation,” Tassé said.
Call (262) 245-1335 to order a CD or for bookings.
For more information, visit laurabaylisstrio.com.