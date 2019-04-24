“The Curse of La Llorona” takes what makes a horror film good and completely ignores most of it for 90 minutes. Serving as a long advertisement for “The Conjuring” franchise, it helps to remind me why I change the channel when I see commercials.
“The Conjuring” franchise revolves around several stories of various spirits and demons afflicting unsuspecting, vulnerable people. Theses evil forces tend to prey on the weak and those that are having a tough time navigating their lives. “The Curse of La Llorona” is no exception.
Our narrative starts with a barely-there introduction to Anna (Linda Cardellini), a single mother juggling two young kids and a full-time job as a social worker. A job-related decision leads to her son Chris (Roman Christou), and daughter Samantha (Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen) being terrorized by the evil spirit La Llorona.
The pacing is far too quick early, and all the characters might as well be cardboard cutouts, devoid of any depth. The movie is far too obvious in its rush to scare you. We do have time to learn a backstory for La Llorona, though. What’s less scary than a story that lays out the precise motivations of a 300-year-old ghost? How about a ghost that also moonlights as a patron saint for angry mothers in need of revenge?
As Anna struggles for answers, she of course turns to the forces of good. Cue the expanded universe tie-in to the franchise of “The Conjuring,” as Anna finds Father Perez (Tony Amendola) from 2014’s “Annabelle,” which centered around a possessed doll that terrorizes a family. In that film, Perez struggled to tame the demonic doll and became a believer in the paranormal.
In “La Llorona,” Perez directs Anna to Rafael (Raymond Cruz), a “curandero” or faith healer.
Cruz plays a familiar character. Sensing far too much about Anna and the kids far too quickly and instantly equipped with everything one would need to fight the powerful ghost in question. Rafael accepts the job of ridding the family of La Llorona.
The scares are more in-your-face as the plot ups the ante on the conflict. Tactics for fighting the ghost come with convenient explanations, and then just like that, our franchise commercial ends. “La Llorona” misses the mark quite easily as a stand-alone horror film. It trades any emotional investment one might make in the characters for one jump scare after another. Overused tracking shots down dark hallways, far too many full-length drapes caught in the wind and a “prepare the house for the final battle” montage help file this movie directly into the cliché and boring folder.
Fans of “The Conjuring” and the connected stories might find a place for “The Curse of La Llorona,” but I’d be willing to say few would rank it among the best of the series.
Rating: 2 out of 5 stars.