DELAVAN — People can tour Delavan Lake in style on the Lake Lawn Queen, a 76-foot, two-level boat.
Recently, the operation of the Queen and its touring schedule for the year were announced by officials at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Situations on the shore of Delavan Lake, the resort owns the Queen and is offering public lake tours on the weekends as well as private charters for groups, corporate functions, weddings, receptions and more.
“The addition of the Lake Lawn Queen demonstrates Lake Lawn Resort’s ongoing commitment to providing unique and high-quality experiences that guests and clients desire,” said Dave Sekeres, Lake Lawn’s general manager. “This new asset will complement our current offerings at the resort and bring a new dimension to help guests and our community celebrate and enjoy beautiful Delavan Lake.”
According to a Lake Lawn statement, the Queen will feature in the resort’s ongoing plans to differentiate itself and build on its already strong momentum in the banquet and wedding business.
The resort was voted “Best Wedding Venue,” “Best Spa” and “Best Resort” in Walworth County for 2018.
On an annual basis, Lake Lawn Resort’s wedding and catering staff helps create and host nearly 100 full-service wedding events, ranging from traditional to contemporary.
The resort’s two lakeside wedding sites and extensive indoor facilities provide a picturesque backdrop and setting for unique, memorable, and high-quality gatherings. Guests enjoy ancillary activities to round out their celebrations, including boat excursions, championship golf, spa treatments and more.
The Lake Lawn Queen will become an integral part of the resort’s assets to create amazing weddings on the waterfront.
Featuring two levels for guest entertainment and seating, the Lake Lawn Queen can host parties of up to 78 guests.
The open-air top deck compliments the enclosed main level, providing vistas from virtually every angle.
For guests who prefer more private and enclosed settings, the climate controlled main level provides various seating options with window-laden walls.
The resort purchased the boat earlier this year near Rhinelander and transported it to the Delavan Lake area for a complete renovation.
The Queen now has a new interior, including a full bar, galley, lounge seating, flooring, climate control units, video screens and multi-channel sound system, plus new exterior elements.
Following is the Queen’s schedule for the rest of 2019.
Two-hour lake tour with continental breakfast Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Two-hour lake tour with breakfast Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ninety-minute fall color tour with full bar and snacks available Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Ninety-minute fall sunset tour with wine/beer, drinks and hors d’oeuvres Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
For booking and additional information see www.LakeLawnResort.com/boattours.
Visit www.lakelawnresort.com for more information, connect with the resort on Facebook, or call (262) 728-7950.