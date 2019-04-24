The Lakeland Players will present its last show of its 45th season this May.
The Players will present a musical review of Broadway’s best songs and dances: “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin”. The play will include songs from Dolly, Joseph, 42nd Street, Les Miz, Miss Saigon, Mame, Guys & Dolls, and many other memorable musical numbers.
This show is Directed by David Whitney , Co-choreogrphed by Cece Danovich and David Whitney, both of Delavan, with Mary Bub and Beth Sukala of Elkhorn sharing the job of producers. Kerry John Knowlton, the Musical Director resides in Burlington.
The performance will feature 35 talented singers and dancers on stage, with a fantastic set designed by Gene Dahlberg and Mike Borman.
The show will be presented between May 10 and 12 and 17 and 19 at the historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
The Friday and Saturday night shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Matinees begin at 3 p.m.
All tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce. To reserve tickets at the door, call 262-723-4848 or order online at www.lakeland-players.org