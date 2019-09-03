WILLIAMS BAY — Chef Michael Lavin has appeared on the Food Network and in numerous culinary magazines, but now, he’s living the lake life.
Lavin will head the catering division of the Gage Marine family of businesses and work with Pier 290 chef Tom Bottoms on menu planning and quality assurance.
Pier 290 is located at 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
“I am lucky to have found a career that I love and am passionate about,” said Lavin. “It is a privilege to be able to share in and contribute to people’s milestone events, and I look foward to creating memorable experiences for people while working at Pier 290.”
Gage Marine CEO Bill Gage said Lavin’s focus will be to grow their off-site catering business and provide a high-quality catering experience to guests of Gage’s Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats.
Lavin studied the culinary arts in the Midwest and in the eastern U.S.
He worked in country clubs, hotels and a chain of grocery stores.
While at the grocery chain for 22 years, he also developed a successful catering business.
For more about Pier 290, visit pier290.com.
Visit cruiselakegeneva.com for more about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line.