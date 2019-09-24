Victorians embraced death as a cause for elaborate ritual.
On four nights in October, learn how during “Angels Carried Them Away: Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era” at Black Point Estate and Gardens.
Participants will arrive at the estate by boat across Geneva Lake, as cruises will depart from the Riviera dock, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Built in 1888 on Geneva Lake, Black Point is itself a Victorian era, Queen Anne-style summer cottage.
Black Point Docent Steve Person, a retired funeral director, continues to lead “Angels Carried Them Away,” which he started five years ago.
This program will feature a presentation on Victorian funeral and mourning customs and a self-guided first floor house tour.
From 1876 to 1915, the ritual of death became increasingly sophisticated and public, with accepted practices including parlor funerals, post-mortem death photographs, Victorian hair wreaths, public mourning and séances.
The modern cemetery, mortician and public funeral complete with floral arrangements and hearse transportation for the deceased also developed during the period.
Black Point Director Dave Desimone said “Angels Carried Them Away” sells out each time, in part because Person is an excellent storyteller.
“While this program is building upon the rise in popularity surrounding Halloween, we will remain true to our mission of sharing historically accurate stories, so you won’t hear any ghost tales at this one,” said Desimone.
Tickets are $44 per person, and each program is limited to 34 people per date.
Programs are offered Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased through the Geneva Lake Cruise Line by calling (262) 248-6206.