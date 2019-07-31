The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library is celebrating its 42nd anniversary with its annual book sale Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11.
The sale occurs at the east end of Library Park, which is near the library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The library will have extended hours Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the sale, mass media paperback books will be sold for $1; hardcover and trade paperbacks, individual DVDs and CDs $2; videos for $1 or more.
Historic "Life" magazines, rare editions and signed books will be priced according to value.
Funds raised during the sale will help make special library projects possible, such as newsletters, additions to the library collection and enhancing youth and adult programming.
A major fundraiser by the Friends, the sale is managed by volunteers who prepare the items.
Members of the Friends are invited to a private "preview night" of the sale Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.
To join the Friends, annual dues are $12 for individuals, $20 for families and $50 for businesses.
A one-time gift of $150 purchases lifetime membership.
For more information, call the library at (262) 249-5299 or visit the library's Facebook page.