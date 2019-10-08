Vital ICE — In Case of Emergency — is free, and one local business believes it can help save lives.
In an effort to promote the saving of lives, Derrick Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Lake Geneva, has made the app available from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Download it on a smart phone and enter the code number 2031.
Then, fill in the information it requests, as it will be provided to emergency personnel upon their response to a call for service.
According to the Vital ICE description on the App Store, the confidential medical information is not able to be seen or stored by the app company or its affiliates.
The information a user puts into the app includes blood type, allergies, medications, medical history and more.
For more about Vital ICE, visit www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.