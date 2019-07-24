WILLIAMS BAY — For a community of artists, an event such as the Williams Bay Fine Art and Fine Craft Festival is vital.
Running since 1976, the festival annually draws attention to local artists the last weekend of July.
The tradition continues Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, at Edgewater Park, where a juried art show of over 45 artists will take place.
The free event offers Wisconsin and Illinois artists the chance to display and sell their work, and the public can enjoy food and entertainment while they take it all in.
Marijo Petullo, of the Williams Bar Cultural Arts Alliance, said the festival “is like air and water, with inspiration thrown in for a happy life.”
Originally called Art in the Bay, the event began after locals asked Muriel Thompson, Muriel Blaha, Jon Ericson and Jan Johnson to organize an art fair.
The first Art in the Bay was part of Williams Bay’s U.S. Bicentennial celebration.
“They didn’t have much trouble finding participants, since Williams Bay attracts many artists and enthusiasts of the inspiring beauty of Geneva Lake,” Petullo said. “It was a success.”
The four organized the event for many years, said Petullo, then the duty was taken up by Joan Franzen, who particiated in the event as an artist.
Now, the alliance organizes the event, which evolved into its current incarnation after Sandy Johnson — Jan’s daughter —placed a newspaper ad.
In it, she sought help in forming a juried art show, one in which a panel of judges determine who can exhibit.
The alliance uses revenue from the festival for scholarships, awards and seed money to encourage the arts in Williams Bay.
“Culture, the arts and their enjoyment is an important part of a lively community,” said Petullo.
She said most fine art has sold for between $100 and $300 at the event, but one year, an oil painting of Geneva Lake sold for $8,000.
This year, the Williams Bay Fine Art and Fine Craft Festival coincides with another celebration.
Williams Bay has its centennial, and to mark the occasion, the alliance sponsored a contest for local elementary students to depict their favorite place.
Almost 100 children participated, and their work will be on display at Art Fest.
It is an event for all ages and, for artists, all skill sets.
At the festival, there is an “incubator” program, in which new and emerging artists can bring art and sell it. “They are not juried, but they are good,” said Petullo.
She said a favorite activity area is the children’s art tent, where participants can paint rocks and create summertime crafts.
This year, the Little International Artists will bring a children’s project from noon to 2 p.m. both days of the festival.
There are 29 juried artists this year — seven of them new.
The United Church of Christ in Williams Bay will provide food for lunch, Frosty Moose will provide ice cream and the Kettle Corn Man will also return.
The Williams Bay Rec Department will also bring crafts to the event.
General event hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28.
Visit wbcaa.net/williams-bay-fine-art-craft-fest/ for more information.