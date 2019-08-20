Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis heads up the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Jay White plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 23
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Fireside Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Joey Halbur goes on at 6 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The Mike Stone Trio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies perform at 7:30 p.m. at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy.
Petty Thieves plays at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 24
RAR plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Three James Morgan performs classic rock favorites from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Alexander King, Bubba Sparxxx, Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones play a show starting at 5:45 p.m. at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Fireside Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Cactii performs after 6 p.m. at The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
ABBA tribute act Dancing Queen plays a free show at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Gravity of Youth goes on at 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis and Blues D-Lux performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Un-Hich’d plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Un-Hich’d plays Burnin’ Down the Docks from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Smooth Blues Band performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Rock Central has a live music event from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Jay White plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Monday, Aug. 26
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Joey Halbur plays classic and original rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
John Puleo, a.k.a. Ludy, performs at noon at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Yves Francois plays jazz at 2:30 p.m. at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Walworth County Idol semi-finals begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Eagles tribute act On The Border plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Don Peachy Band plays at 11 a.m. on the Park Stage at Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Steve Meisner Polka Band performs at 1:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Walworth County Idol finals begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Stage at Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
On The Border plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Friday, Aug. 30
Karen Shook performs at 5 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Glenn Davis plays the blues from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, w2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Blue Rhythm Trio performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The Mike Stone Trio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Tribute act Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three performs at 7:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Gravity of Youth performs fro 8 p.m. to midnight at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Aug. 31
KR Bluegrass performs at 11 a.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The Mike Stone Trio supplies hot jazz from noon to 3 p.m. to The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
The Amazing Farm Boys plays at 2:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The Sipos & Young Band perform from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Deputy Dan plays classic rock from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Lake Geneva House of Music has a showcase at 5 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Gravity of Youth play from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Mike Stone’s Pink Freud & Laser Fusion begins at 7 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Johnny Rodgers performs a history of rock and roll at 7:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Home Free performs at 7:30 p.m. on the Grandstand at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets from $10 to $25.