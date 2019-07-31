Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, July 31
Dean Z, an Elvis Presley tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Weird Science plays a free show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Mike Stone plays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Dean Z, an Elvis Presley tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 2
Julius Bindrim performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Grandview at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Chinsey performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Cole Brandt plays an acoustic show from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Mike Stone Trio performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Throwback Stereo plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Test 1...2 plays classic rock covers from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Ken E. Curtis plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
PB&J perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Gas Can Alley performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Aug. 4
D’Lite performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Andrew Sedlak plays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
Dean Z, an Elvis Presley tribute act, plays at 2 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
That Sax Guy performs smooth jazz from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Matt Meyer and Mark Ruck play from 3 to 7 p.m. at the beer garden of Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
A gala concert will be performed by Max Yount, Marianne Petersen, Emily Sobacki and Kay Schultz at 6 p.m. at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Musicians will play works by classical composers. Advance tickets $15 for concert, $35 for concert and dinner at Tuscan Tavern & Grill, 430 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Proceeds benefit Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
Monday, Aug. 5
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
D’Arez will perform Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Buddy Holly tribute performer Zachary Stevenson takes to the stage at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Incendio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Tickets $20 at www.studiowinery.com.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Saturday June Band plays a free show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Zachary Stevenson performs his Buddy Holly tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 9
Dan and Karla performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Grandview at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Scott Wilcox performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Typhoid Mary goes on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Jeff Trudell performs classic rock from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Bill Fick plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Beatles tribute act The Britins play a free show from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell and the Chicago Philharmonic, the last installment of this year’s Music By The Lake series at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating $65, terrace seats $45, lawn $30. Visit musicbythelake.com for details.
Pirates Over 40 perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tiny Country, with special guest Gary Moore II, play at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
The Romantiques play the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos play Burnin’ Down the Docks from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Test 1...2 plays classic rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Un-Hich’d performs from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Four C Notes, a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Monday, Aug. 12
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock covers from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Music in a Barn features Clyde McGee, Nickel & Rose, Wise Jennings and No Show Cadillac performing from 6 to 10 p.m. at N8302 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Admission: $5.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 15
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 16
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, with Westside Andy, play a free show from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Un-Hich’d perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Blackwater plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos play Burnin’ Down the Docks from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Gritman & Moran perform classic rock and jazz from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
The Beaux Band performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Monday, Aug. 19
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Hot Nuts plays vintage rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.