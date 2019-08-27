Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
John Puleo, a.k.a. Ludy, performs at noon at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Yves Francois plays jazz at 2:30 p.m. at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Walworth County Idol semi-finals begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Eagles tribute act On The Border plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Don Peachy Band plays at 11 a.m. on the Park Stage at Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Steve Meisner Polka Band performs at 1:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Walworth County Idol finals begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Stage at Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
On The Border plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 30
The Dawley Family go on at noon on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Karen Shook performs at 5 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Glenn Davis & the King B, plus special guests, play from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, w2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
That Sax Guy Brian Fictum is on from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Blue Rhythm Trio performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Bill Fick performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Mike Stone Trio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Tribute act Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three performs at 7:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Gravity of Youth performs fro 8 p.m. to midnight at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 31
KR Bluegrass performs at 11 a.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The Mike Stone Trio supplies hot jazz from noon to 3 p.m. to The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
The Amazing Farm Boys plays at 2:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The Sipos & Young Band perform from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Deputy Dan plays classic rock from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Lake Geneva House of Music has a showcase at 5 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield has two gigs lined up at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Smooth Blues Band performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Michal VanDyke plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Gravity of Youth are on from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Mike Stone’s Pink Freud & Laser Fusion begins at 7 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Johnny Rodgers performs a history of rock and roll at 7:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Home Free performs at 7:30 p.m. on the Grandstand at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets from $10 to $25.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Trampled By Turtles, Useful Jenkins and Jenna and Martin perform at the 10th annual Labor of Love Music Festival from noon to 6:30 p.m. in New Munster. Tickets $5 to $30. Visit event’s Facebook page for details.
Triple D plays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the Waterfront patio at The Abbey Resort.
Andrew Sedlak performs from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
The Fourcast plays from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Cole Brandt performs from 3 to 5 p.m. on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Frank & Friends go on at 3 p.m. in the beer garden at Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Box House performs at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
San Llanas plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
On The Border plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Newsboys United, with special guest Adam Agee, perform at 7:30 p.m. on the Grandstand at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Ticket price start at $10.
Beatles tribute act The Britins go on at 8 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
D’Lite performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Monday, Sept. 2
Country Gentlemen play at 11 a.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Jeff Trudell performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
The Gary McAdams Band goes on at 4:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Glenn Davis performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
The Doors tribute act The Doors of Chicago play at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 5
The Doors of Chicago play at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 6
Two of a Kind perform upbeat music at a free all-ages show 4 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
That Sax Guy Brian Fictum is on from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Indigo Canyon plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 7
The first day of the East Troy Bluegrass Festival begins in the village square. Event starts open stage jam at 10 a.m. Chris Falkner Band plays at 11 a.m. The Templetons perform at noon. Piper Road Spring Band plays at 1 p.m., then at 6 p.m. at the East Troy Brewery. Band scramble at 2 p.m. Cox’s Army at 3 p.m. David Davis and the Warrior River Boys at 4 p.m. Visit easttroy.org/events/bluegrass-festival/ for more details.
The Dillweeds, Earth Mother, The Empty Bottle Boys, One Shot Jane and Pat Garrett & The Outlaws are scheduled to perform at The Hoedown at Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington. Call (262) 537-2848 for details.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.