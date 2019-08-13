Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
CSN Songs, a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute, performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Bella Cain plays from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Mike Stone performs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
CSN Songs performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Momma play from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 16
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Fireside Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Southpaw plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
The Mike Stone Trio performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, with Westside Andy, play a free show from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
CSN Songs performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Boy Band Review play from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Un-Hich’d perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Indigo Canyon perform from noon to 3 p.m. at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Matt Meyer performs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Blackwater plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Fireside Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
CSN Songs performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Too White Crew plays from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Lake Geneva House of Music showcase from noon to 6 p.m. at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
No Bozos play Burnin’ Down the Docks from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Gritman & Moran perform classic rock and jazz from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Dirty Canteen play from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Venetian Festival’s Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.
The Beaux Band performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Monday, Aug. 19
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Hot Nuts plays vintage rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Jay White pays tribute to Neil Diamond with a 7 p.m. show at Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis heads up the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Jay White plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 23
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Fireside Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Mike Stone Trio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies perform at 7:30 p.m. at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Three James Morgan performs classic rock favorites from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Alexander King, Bubba Sparxxx, Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones play a show starting at 5:45 p.m. at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Fireside Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Cactii performs after 6 p.m. at The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
ABBA tribute act Dancing Queen plays a free show at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Gravity of Youth goes on at 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis and Blues D-Lux performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Un-Hich’d plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Un-Hich’d plays Burnin’ Down the Docks from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Smooth Blues Band performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Rock Central has a live music event from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Jay White plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for more.
Monday, Aug. 26
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Joey Halbur plays classic and original rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
John Puleo, a.k.a. Ludy, performs at noon at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Yves Francois plays jazz at 2:30 p.m. at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Walworth County Idol semi-finals begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Stage of the Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.