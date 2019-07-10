Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, July 10
Tom Stanfield plays Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 11
Matt Meyer & the Smooth Riders plays a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Bella Cain plays Elkhorn Ribfest from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Free admission and parking.
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, July 12
Bodhicitta performs a “Phish Alpine Friday Pre-party” at Elkhorn Ribfest from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Event is at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Free admission.
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Joey Halbur plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
An acoustic performance by Bill Fick is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the lakeside fire pit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Show begins at 7 p.m.
Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Hairbangers Ball performs at Elkhorn Ribfest from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Free admission and parking.
Doghouse Roses plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 13
Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City, is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a full day of music, starting at noon with WLKG broadcasting live from the event.
Lap Dance Bandits play from 2 to 6 p.m. Other acts to follow until midnight.
Mike Stone, Four Eyes and Busker are playing from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Kashmir performs at Elkhorn Ribfest from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Blackwater brings the acoustic rock singalong from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Terry Sweet plays a mix that includes jazz, pop, country and more from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Show begins at 7 p.m.
Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Gravity of Youth go on at 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
PB & J play from 7 to 10 p.m. at the 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Spend an evening with Judy Collins, who performs the next show in the Music By The Lake series at 7:30 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Lawn seats $30, terrace $45 and reserved seating $65.
Visit www.musicbythelake.com for details.
Too White Crew plays Elkhorn Ribfest from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Jeff Walski performs at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, July 14
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Mike Stone performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey Resort.
D’Arez plays Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Un-Hich’d performs at 3 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Two Tones will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Eddie Butts Band performs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Free admission and parking.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Show begins at 7 p.m.
Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Tuesday, July 16
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock classics from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, July 17
Peter, Paul and Mary Alive, a tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary, perform at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 18
Un-Hich’d is playing a free show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
It’s the one year anniversary of Gravity of Youth, and the band is having a show to celebrate from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Peter, Paul and Mary Alive perform at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, July 19
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
An acoustic performance by Jon Dawley is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the lakeside fire pit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Jeff Walski plays at 8 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Un-Hich’d performs at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 20
Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute act, is playing at 2 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
The Dots perform from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
The Fourcast plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
WaxLips is hosting a release party for its debut EP, “Melting Point,” from 6:15 to 10:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 5600 Hunter Drive, Richmond, Illinois.
Music begins at 6:30 p.m. with openers Kayla Seeber and Graj.
Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 at the door, free for ages 10 and younger. Visit waxlips.ticketleap.com for more information.
An acoustic performance by Brandon Dawley is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the lakeside fire pit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Jimmy Buffett plays an 8 p.m. show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Don Collins & the Night Shift plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, July 21
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
The Glenn Davis Blues Commission, Don Collins and Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames are among the headliners of this year’s Blues Fest from noon to 6 p.m. at Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
No Bozos performs at Burnin’ Down the Docks from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Abbey Resort.
Mike Stone plays from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Gritman & Moran perform classic rock and jazz from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Frank Whiting plays from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tuesday, July 23
Jon Dawley plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, July 24
Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute act, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 25
The Georgia Rae Family Band will perform a free show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Fleetwood Mac tribute act Tusk performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, July 26
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Fleetwood Mac tribute act Tusk performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Indigo Canyon plays at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 27
Matt Barri, Lunch Money Bullies, Cactii, Bodhicitta, Staring In Spaces and more are playing Lake Geneva Music Festival, which runs from noon to 11 p.m. at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
General admission: $39. VIP tickets, which allow access to after party: $99. Visit the Lake Geneva Music Festival Facebook page for more details.
Three James Morgan performs classic rock favorites from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Hobie & The Leftovers play at 8 p.m. at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Mistaken Identity plays from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, village of Bloomfield.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, July 28
Tom Stanfield goes on at 10 a.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Mike Stone performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks in The Abbey Resort.
Smooth Blues Band plays from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Arrival From Sweden plays the music of ABBA for the next installment of the Music By The Lake series at 4 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Lawn seats $25 each, terrace $45 and reserved $65. Visit musicbythelake.com for more information.
Chinsey plays acoustic rock covers from 6 to 9 p.m. at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Tuesday, July 30
Joey Halbur performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.