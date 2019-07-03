Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change.
To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, July 3
Jeff Walski goes on at 7 p.m. at DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute act, performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 4
Triple D performs from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Jon Dawley performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wise Jennings play from 3 to 5 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Ridge-a-palooza features performances from the Big Al Wetzel Band, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Hello Dave, from 6 to 9 p.m. Event is at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort.
Friday, July 5
Big Al Wetzel performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
LUDY plays an unplugged show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Chicago tribute act Chicago Rewired performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Dave Matthews Band plays at 8 p.m. at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy.
Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 6
The Mike Stone Trio will play hot jazz from noon to 3 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Cole Brandt performs from 3 to 5 p.m. on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Test 1 ... 2 plays classic rock covers from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Indigo Canyon goes on at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Gravity of Youth perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Take It Easy, an Eagles tribute, plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Chicago tribute act Chicago Rewired performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Styx founder Dennis DeYoung performs the band’s music for the next show in the Music By The Lake series at 7:30 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Lawn seats $30. Reserved and terrace seating sold out.
Visit www.musicbythelake.com for details.
Dave Matthews Band plays at 8 p.m. at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Dirty Canteen play at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, village of Bloomfield.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, July 7
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos will play from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey Resort.
Cork N Classics perform from 1 to 4 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Andrew Sedlak plays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
Courtney Sullivan plays from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Poppin’ Bennies performs bluesy rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Dawn and Dan perform from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden of Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Chicago tribute act Chicago Rewired performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tuesday, July 9
Jeff Trudell plays classic rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, July 10
Souled Out, a musical ensemble specializing in the Motown and soul sounds of the 1960s and 70s, performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 11
Bella Cain plays Elkhorn Ribfest from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Friday, July 12
Bodhicitta performs a “Phish Alpine Friday Pre-party” at Elkhorn Ribfest from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Event is at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Show begins at 7 p.m. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Hairbangers Ball performs at Elkhorn Ribfest from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 13
Mike Stone, Four Eyes and Busker are playing from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Kashmir performs at Elkhorn Ribfest from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Blackwater brings the acoustic rock singalong from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Show begins at 7 p.m. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Gravity of Youth go on at 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
PB & J play from 7 to 10 p.m. at the 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Spend an evening with Judy Collins, who performs the next show in the Music By The Lake series at 7:30 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Lawn seats $30, terrace $45 and reserved seating $65.
Visit www.musicbythelake.com for details.
Too White Crew plays Elkhorn Ribfest from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Jeff Walski performs at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, July 14
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Mike Stone performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey Resort.
D’Arez plays Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Two Tones will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Eddie Butts Band performs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Free admission and parking.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Show begins at 7 p.m.
Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Tuesday, July 16
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock classics from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, July 17
Peter, Paul and Mary Alive, a tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary, perform at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 18
It’s the one year anniversary of Gravity of Youth, and the band are celebrating with a performance from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Peter, Paul and Mary Alive perform at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Friday, July 19
Jeff Walski plays at 8 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Saturday, July 20
Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute act, is playing at 2 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
The Dots perform from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
The Fourcast plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
WaxLips is hosting a release party for its debut EP, “Melting Point,” from 6:15 to 10:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 5600 Hunter Drive, Richmond, Illinois. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. with openers Kayla Seeber and Graj. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 at the door, free for ages 10 and younger. Visit waxlips.ticketleap.com for more information.
Parrotheads rejoice! Jimmy Buffett plays an 8 p.m. show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Sunday, July 21
The Glenn Davis Blues Commission, Don Collins and Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames are among the headliners of this year’s Blues Fest from noon to 6 p.m. at Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Gritman & Moran perform classic rock and jazz from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tuesday, July 23
Jon Dawley plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.