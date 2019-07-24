Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, July 24
Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute act, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 25
The Georgia Rae Family Band will perform a free show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Fleetwood Mac tribute act Tusk performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, July 26
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Blue Rhythm plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Fleetwood Mac tribute act Tusk performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Indigo Canyon plays at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 27
Matt Barri, Lunch Money Bullies, Cactii, Bodhicitta, Staring In Spaces and more are playing Lake Geneva Music Festival, which runs from noon to 11 p.m. at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
General admission: $39. VIP tickets, which allow access to after party: $99. Visit the Lake Geneva Music Festival Facebook page for more details.
Three James Morgan performs classic rock favorites from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Gravity of Youth goes on at 8 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Hobie & The Leftovers play at 8 p.m. at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Mistaken Identity plays from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, village of Bloomfield.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, July 28
Tom Stanfield goes on at 10 a.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Mike Stone performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks in The Abbey Resort.
Smooth Blues Band plays from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Arrival From Sweden plays the music of ABBA for the next installment of the Music By The Lake series at 4 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Lawn seats $25 each, terrace $45 and reserved $65. Visit musicbythelake.com for more information.
Chinsey plays acoustic rock covers from 6 to 9 p.m. at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Monday, June 29
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, July 30
Joey Halbur performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, July 31
Dean Z, an Elvis Presley tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Dean Z, an Elvis Presley tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Aug. 2
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Chinsey performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Cole Brandt plays an acoustic show from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Throwback Stereo plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Test 1...2 plays classic rock covers from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Ken E. Curtis plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
PB&J perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Sunday, Aug. 4
D’Lite performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Andrew Sedlak plays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
Dean Z, an Elvis Presley tribute act, plays at 2 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
That Sax Guy performs smooth jazz from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Matt Meyer and Mark Ruck play from 3 to 7 p.m. at the beer garden of Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Monday, Aug. 5
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
D’Arez will perform Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Buddy Holly tribute performer Zachary Stevenson takes to the stage at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Incendio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Tickets $20 at www.studiowinery.com.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Zachary Stevenson performs his Buddy Holly tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Friday, Aug. 9
Brian Fictum, a.k.a. That Sax Guy!, performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Scott Wilcox performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Typhoid Mary goes on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Jeff Trudell performs classic rock from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Bill Fick plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Firepit of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Beatles tribute act The Britins play a free show from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell and the Chicago Philharmonic, the last installment of this year’s Music By The Lake series at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating $65, terrace seats $45, lawn $30. Visit musicbythelake.com for details.
Pirates Over 40 perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tiny Country, with special guest Gary Moore II, play at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Test 1...2 plays classic rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Un-Hich’d performs from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Four C Notes, a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit www.belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Monday, Aug. 12
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock covers from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Music in a Barn features Clyde McGee, Nickel & Rose, Wise Jennings and No Show Cadillac performing from 6 to 10 p.m. at N8302 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Admission: $5.