Wednesday, June 26
Ron Vincent performs the music of Cat Stevens at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 8:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, June 27
Earthmother plays a free concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Echo Veterans Memorial Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
Ron Vincent performs the music of Cat Stevens at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Frank Whiting & Friends go on at 8 p.m. at Cafe Calamari Privato, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
D’Lite play from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 28
Kenny plays from 6 to 8 p.m. on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
In the 1960s and 70s, they were known as Paul Revere and the Raiders. Today, they’re called Paul Revere’s Raiders, and they’re playing at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Mike Stone Trio performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck go on at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 29
Cole Brandt plays from 1 to 3 p.m. on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Mike Stone performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Three James Morgan provides the classic rock favorites from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
AC/DC tribute act Back In Black headline an all-ages show at The Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Stradlin’ Rosie plays at 7 p.m., followed by Stripwired.
Tickets $20 in advance, $30 day of the show.
Visit the Lake Geneva House of Music Facebook page for more information.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Paul Revere’s Raiders performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
The Oak Ridge Boys performs the next Music By The Lake show at 7:30 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay. Lawn seats $30, terrace $45 and reserved seating $65. Visit www.musicbythelake.com for more information.
Jeff Walski goes on at 8 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 30
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks, The Abbey.
DNA play from 1 to 4 p.m. at the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Leo Fron performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Kevin Andrew Prchal plays from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rosewood, 2484 Highway O, Delavan.
Tuesday, July 2
Hot Nuts plays vintage rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
REO/Survivor, a tribute act compiling the greatest hits from REO Speedwagon and Survivor, plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Wednesday, July 3
Jeff Walski goes on at 7 p.m. at DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute act, performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 4
Triple D performs from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Jon Dawley performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wise Jennings play from 3 to 5 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Ridge-a-palooza features performances from the Big Al Wetzel Band, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Hello Dave, from 6 to 9 p.m. Event is at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort.
Friday, July 5
Big Al Wetzel performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
LUDY plays an unplugged show from 6 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Chicago tribute act Chicago Rewired performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Dave Matthews Band plays at 8 p.m. at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy.
Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 6
Cole Brandt performs from 3 to 5 p.m. on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Test 1 ... 2 plays classic rock covers from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Indigo Canyon goes on at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Gravity of Youth perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Chicago tribute act Chicago Rewired performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Styx founder Dennis DeYoung performs the band’s music for the next show in the Music By The Lake series at 7:30 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Lawn seats $30. Reserved and terrace seating sold out.
Visit www.musicbythelake.com for details.
Dave Matthews Band plays at 8 p.m. at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Dirty Canteen play at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, village of Bloomfield.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, July 7
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos will play from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey Resort.
Cork N Classics perform from 1 to 4 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Andrew Sedlak plays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
Courtney Sullivan plays from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Poppin’ Bennies performs bluesy rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Dawn and Dan perform from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden of Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Chicago tribute act Chicago Rewired performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tuesday, July 9
Jeff Trudell plays classic rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, July 10
Souled Out, a musical ensemble specializing in the Motown and soul sounds of the 1960s and 70s, performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 11
Bella Cain plays Elkhorn Ribfest from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Friday, July 12
Bodhicitta performs a “Phish Alpine Friday Pre-party” at Elkhorn Ribfest from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Event is at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, Elkhorn. Show begins at 7 p.m. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Hairbangers Ball performs at Elkhorn Ribfest from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 13
Kashmir performs at Elkhorn Ribfest from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Blackwater brings the acoustic rock singalong from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, Elkhorn. Show begins at 7 p.m. Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Gravity of Youth go on at 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Spend an evening with Judy Collins, who performs the next show in the Music By The Lake series at 7:30 p.m. at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Lawn seats $30, terrace $45 and reserved seating $65.
Visit www.musicbythelake.com for details.
Too White Crew plays Elkhorn Ribfest from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free admission and parking.
Jeff Walski performs at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront Live in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, July 14
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Mike Stone performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey Resort.
D’Arez plays Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Two Tones will play from 6 to 9 p.m. at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Eddie Butts Band performs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Free admission and parking.
Phish plays Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, Elkhorn. Show begins at 7 p.m.
Visit alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details.
Tuesday, July 16
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock classics from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.