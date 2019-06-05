Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, June 5
Wednesday Night Blues Jam with Glenn Davis from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, June 6
Mike Stone plays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 7
The Thompson Duo plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Throwback Stereo plays 90s music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D perform at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 8
Blackwater performs acoustic rock from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
The Belvideres go on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 9
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Allens Grove Band performs from noon to 4 p.m. at Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien.
No Bozos Duo goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks, at The Abbey.
Gritman & Moran play jazz and classic rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski performs at 4 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The bluegrass act Anderlik, Otto & Church play from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rosewood, 2484 Highway O, Delavan.
The Beatles tribute act American English plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Tuesday, June 11
Jeff Trudell performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, June 12
Fire & Rain, a James Taylor tribute, goes on at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfry musictheatre.com for more information.
Glenn Davis plays the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, June 13
Fire & Rain, a James Taylor tribute, goes on at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfry musictheatre.com for more information.
D’Lite Duo plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 14
Lara Bell plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Shawn Gerhard, a Garth Brooks tribute performer, goes on at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit beflrymusictheatre.com for more information.
The Mike Stone Trio performs Hot Jazz Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Un-hich’d performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
The Messengers perform at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 15
Beat on the Brat Punk Fest is from noon to 8 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Ill.
Featured acts: Lodi Arlington, 2Ball Screwball, Lee Street Looters, Affluent Bums and Auf Ki.
DNA play the patio from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Duane Worden performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Deputy Dan brings classic rock sounds from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Shawn Gerhard, a Garth Brooks tribute performer, goes on at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit beflrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Andrew Sedlak and Catfish Conspiracy perform at 8 p.m. at Spoondooger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 16
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos Duo goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks, at The Abbey.
Chinsey performs from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Rough Cut plays eclectic rock and country from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Big Al Wetzel performs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rosewood, 2484 Highway O, Delavan.
Tuesday, June 18
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock classics from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Thursday, June 20
Abbacadabra, a tribute to ABBA, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Friday, June 21
Old Wolves plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Abbacadabra, a tribute to ABBA, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Saturday, June 22
Feed Your Head Fest features numerous acts at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3421 Highway H, town of Geneva. Main stage lineup: Wise Jennings, at 2:15 p.m.; Mississippi Stranglers at 3:30 p.m.; Captain Coopersmith at 5 p.m.; Dr. Unk at 6:30 p.m.; Alabaster at 8 p.m.; and Bodhicitta at 9:30 p.m. Acoustic stage lineup: Box House, 3 p.m.; Uriah Rodriguez, 4:30 p.m.; Bobby Zonit, 6 p.m.; Chinsey, 7:30 p.m.; Matthew Davies, 9 p.m.; and The Concrete Roots, 11 p.m. Tickets: $10. Visit the Feed Your Head Fest event page on Facebook for more information.
James & Friends plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Sunday, June 23
Smooth Blues Band performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tuesday, June 25
Joey Halbur plays classic and original rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.