Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, June 12
Fire & Rain, a James Taylor tribute act, goes on at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfry musictheatre.com for more information.
Glenn Davis plays the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, June 13
Fire & Rain, a James Taylor tribute act, goes on at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfry musictheatre.com for more information.
D’Lite plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 14
Lara Bell plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Shawn Gerhard, a Garth Brooks tribute performer, goes on at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $48 to $72. Visit beflrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The Mike Stone Trio performs Hot Jazz Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Un-hich’d performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 15
Beat on the Brat Punk Fest is from noon to 8 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Ill.
Featured acts: Lodi Arlington, 2Ball Screwball, Lee Street Looters, Affluent Bums and Auf Ki.
DNA play the patio from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Duane Worden performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Deputy Dan brings classic rock sounds from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Shawn Gerhard, a Garth Brooks tribute performer, goes on at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $48 to $72.
Visit beflrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Andrew Sedlak and Catfish Conspiracy perform at 8 p.m. at Spoondooger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
The Messengers play at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 16
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks, at The Abbey.
Chinsey performs from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Rough Cut plays eclectic rock and country from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Big Al Wetzel performs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rosewood, 2484 Highway O, Delavan.
Tuesday, June 18
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock classics from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, June 19
Tom Stanfield goes on at 8:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis plays the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, June 20
Abbacadabra, a tribute to ABBA, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
D’Lite play from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 21
Old Wolves plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Abbacadabra, a tribute to ABBA, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
The Laura Bayliss Trio performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Big Al performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 22
Feed Your Head Fest features numerous acts at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3421 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Main stage lineup: Wise Jennings, at 2:15 p.m.; Mississippi Stranglers at 3:30 p.m.; Captain Coopersmith at 5 p.m.; Dr. Unk at 6:30 p.m.; Alabaster at 8 p.m.; and Bodhicitta at 9:30 p.m. Acoustic stage lineup: Box House, 3 p.m.; Uriah Rodriguez, 4:30 p.m.; Bobby Zonit, 6 p.m.; Chinsey, 7:30 p.m.; Matthew Davies, 9 p.m.; and The Concrete Roots, 11 p.m. Tickets: $10. Visit the Feed Your Head Fest event page on Facebook for more information.
James & Friends plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Abbacadabra, a tribute to ABBA, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Grateful Rhythm Band plays Grateful Dead and classic rock music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
Un-Hich’d performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 23
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Un-Hich’d goes on at 12:30 p.m. for Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey.
Smooth Blues Band performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Doghouse Roses play from 3 to 7 p.m. at the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Mark, Gretch & Jo perform from 5 to 10 p.m. at Roosewood, 2484 Highway O, Delavan.
Chinsey plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Abbacadabra, a tribute to ABBA, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Tuesday, June 25
Joey Halbur plays classic and original rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, June 26
Ron Vincent performs the music of Cat Stevens at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 8:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis plays the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, June 27
Ron Vincent performs the music of Cat Stevens at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite play from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 28
Kenny plays from 6 to 8 p.m. on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
In the 1960s and 70s, they were known as Paul Revere and the Raiders. Today, they’re called Paul Revere’s Raiders, and they’re playing at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Mike Stone Trio performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck go on at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 29
Cole Brandt plays from 1 to 3 p.m. on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Mike Stone performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Three James Morgan provides the classic rock favorites from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
AC/DC tribute act Back In Black headline an all-ages show at The Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Stradlin’ Rosie plays at 7 p.m., followed by Stripwired.
Tickets $20 in advance, $30 day of the show.
Visit the Lake Geneva House of Music Facebook page for more information.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Paul Revere’s Raiders performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 30
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks, The Abbey.
Leo Fron performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tuesday, July 2
Hot Nuts plays vintage rock from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.