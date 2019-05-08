Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, May 8
Jeff Trudell will play at the Geneva Inn from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Glenn Davis will play Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe starting at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 9
The Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, May 10
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, May 11
Quackenbush plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Gravity of Youth performs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Pat Garrett & The Outlaws will play from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Jeff Walski goes on at 9 p.m at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Big Al plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 12
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Jeff Walski has two shows. He performs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the beer garden of Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. At 6 p.m., he goes on at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange North, Lake Geneva.
Quackenbush plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Wednesday, May 15
Julius Bindrim plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Glenn Davis does Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe starting at 9 p.m.
Friday, May 17
The sacred music choir Voice of Praise presents its free spring concert, “Lead Me in the Way,” at 7 p.m. at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Lake Geneva.
The Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Gravity of Youth goes on at 7:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 18
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Indigo Canyon performs at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Mistaken Identity goes on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Gravity of Youth plays at 8 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Wednesday, May 22
Julius Bindrim plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Glenn Davis performs Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe starting at 9 p.m.