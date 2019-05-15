Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, May 15
Julius Bindrim plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Glenn Davis does Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe starting at 9 p.m.
Friday, May 17
The sacred music choir Voice of Praise presents its free spring concert, “Lead Me in the Way,” at 7 p.m. at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Lake Geneva.
The Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Gravity of Youth goes on at 7:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 18
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Indigo Canyon performs at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
At 7 p.m., Glenn Davis plays Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Tickets $10, available to purchase at Sperino’s.
Mistaken Identity goes on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Gravity of Youth plays at 8 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 19
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wednesday, May 22
Julius Bindrim plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Glenn Davis performs Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe starting at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
D’Lite Duo plays at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, May 24
Julius Bindrim performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Chinsey goes on at 6 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Doghouse Roses play from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 25
The Mike Stone Trio brings hot jazz to the patio from noon to 3 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Alexander King and Bubba Sparxxx perform at 3 p.m. at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda.
The Fourcast plays favorites from the 1960s up through today from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
An acoustic blues jam with Glenn Davis runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Steve Grimm plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
JackDaddy and the Traffic Jam perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Jeff Trudell plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Americana act the Brothers Quinn plays a free show at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Park bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Gravity of Youth perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 26
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Rough Cut performs eclectic rock and country from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wise Jennings goes on at 6 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tony Ocean, The Jersey Girls and Bill Serritella perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive.
No Bozos Duo plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at The Waterfront in The Abbey.
Monday, May 27
Jeff Trudell plays classic rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wednesday, May 29
Glenn Davis performs at 9 p.m. at the Wednesday Night Blues Jam at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, May 30
D’Lite Duo goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, May 31
Tom Stanfield performs at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 1
Test 1 ... 2 unleashes classic rock covers from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Gravity of Youth play from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, June 2
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
D’Lite Duo goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks in The Abbey.
Andrew Sedlak plays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
Catch the smooth jazz of That Sax Guy from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tuesday, June 4
D’Arez plays Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.